World Finance crowns Enviva the most sustainable biomass company in its 2021 Sustainability Awards

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Replacing fossil fuels for power and heat generation will be critical to achieving net zero carbon emissions, but wind and solar power alone cannot solve the world's energy needs.

Wood-based biomass, when sourced responsibly, is the only renewable, reliable, dispatchable, cost-effective, low-carbon energy source available today. Sustainably sourced wood pellets reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 85 percent when used to displace coal, and by more than 70 percent compared with natural gas.

Enviva, the winner of the 'most sustainable biomass company' in the 2021 World Finance Sustainability Awards, is one of very few companies with the track record and know-how to deliver this critical energy source at scale.

World Finance's Head of Special Projects, Monika Wojcik, commented: "Enviva stands out from the competition for its ambitious net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goals for 2030, its regenerative circular bioeconomy support, its support and investment in the Enviva Forest Conservation Fund (EFCF), as well as its resilient business operation during the pandemic."

A differentiator to Enviva's green credentials is its commitment to source wood responsibly. Bioenergy must not come at the expense of habitat disruption, damage to biodiversity or negatively impact water quality. Enviva, for instance, does not source fiber from old growth or protected forests, but instead creates its wood pellets from low-value forest feedstock such as thinnings, tops, limbs, and sawmill residues. Its Track & Trace technology reports exactly where all of its wood is sourced, ensuring a fully traceable system that is routinely updated and made publicly available on Enviva's website.

But the company's commitment to sustainability doesn't stop there. In February 2021, Enviva announced its plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, which will result in the reduction, elimination or offset of all its direct emissions. "Sustainability is the core of our value proposition, and on behalf of Enviva, I am so very proud that World Finance has chosen to recognise our commitment to acting with integrity and transparency in our mission to displace coal, grow more trees and fight climate change," said John Keppler, Chairman and CEO of Enviva.

"As a key enabler of the energy transition, our business and the renewable fuels we produce promote sustainable forest management and healthy growing forests, create good-paying jobs in rural communities and support the world's largest energy producers in substantially reducing their carbon emissions footprint to meet net-zero commitments by mid-century. I want to thank World Finance again for recognising our tremendous, positive impact."

