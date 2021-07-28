Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration and Increase

28 July 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497



Dividend Declaration and Increase



Picton today announces an increased interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021, of 0.85 pence per share.

This reflects a 6.3% uplift on the preceding quarter's dividend of 0.8 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date -5 August 2021

Record Date - 6 August 2021

Pay Date -31 August 2021

The dividend of 0.85 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

For further information:

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £702 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS