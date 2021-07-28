Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration and Increase
PR Newswire
London, July 27
28 July 2021
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
Dividend Declaration and Increase
Picton today announces an increased interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021, of 0.85 pence per share.
This reflects a 6.3% uplift on the preceding quarter's dividend of 0.8 pence per share.
The dividend timetable is set out below:
Ex-Dividend Date -5 August 2021
Record Date - 6 August 2021
Pay Date -31 August 2021
The dividend of 0.85 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION
For further information:
Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk
Picton
Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk
Note to Editors
Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £702 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2021).
Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.
ENDS