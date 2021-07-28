AECI Limited - Summarised interim financial results to 30 June 2021
Summarised interim financial results to 30 June 2021, cash dividend declaration and Board responsibility changes
REVENUE
+5% to R11 802m
Foreign & export revenue: 43% of total revenue
EBITDA
+23% to R1 453m
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
+70% to R948m
HEPS
+120% to 529c
GEARING
27% (1H20: 32%)
INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND
180c DECLARED
IMPROVED SAFETY PERFORMANCE
TRIR of 0,36
(0,42 in Dec '20)
AECI delivered a strong performance for the first half of 2021 (the period). Our results demonstrated the benefits of our diversity, agility and our strategic pillar structure. This bolstered our resilience as we recovered very well from the COVID-19 effects that severely impacted results to 30 June 2020 (the prior corresponding period).
RECOVERY FROM THE EFFECTS OF COVID-19
As the world recovered from the initial wave of infection, the trading environment began to normalise in the second six months of last year. This improvement trend continued into 2021, albeit that the recovery has not occurred at the same rate internationally and across all sectors of activity. Whereas the US and Chinese economies are on rapid growth trajectories, others are lagging. South Africa and Europe are among these.
The net asset value per share attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased by 9% (from 10 537 cents at June 2020 to 9 556 cents in 2021) and basic earnings per share increased by 117% (from 245 cents in 2020 to 531 cents in 2021). Headline earnings per share (HEPS) was 529 cents or 120% higher than the 240 cents reported last year.
SAFETY
The Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), which measures the number of recordable incidents per 200 000 hours worked, improved to 0,36 from 0,42 at the end of last year. A Group-wide programme to reinforce the focus on holistic wellness and safety was launched early in 2021. Some key elements of the programme cover people engagement, behaviour-based safety, risk management and process safety. Although the benefits of the programme are beginning to emerge, much work remains to be done.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
All Group businesses were operational in the half-year, unlike in 2020 when restrictions associated with mitigating the spread and effects of the coronavirus required some of our businesses and those of our customers to scale back or suspend their activities.
In the prior corresponding period, management estimated that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue and profit from operations was R1 015 million and R454 million, respectively. The negative effect on HEPS was estimated at 294 cents.
While there was a strong year-on-year recovery, some markets have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.
|1H21
|1H20
|Revenue
(Rm)
|EBITDA
(Rm)
|Profit
from ops
(Rm)
|HEPS
(cps)
|Revenue
(Rm)
|EBITDA
(Rm)
|Profit
from ops
(Rm)
|HEPS
(cps)
|REPORTED
|11 802
|1 453
|948
|529
|11 265
|1 180
|558
|240
|Restructuring
|92
|92
|59
|Impairment
|69
|Net profit from sale of business
|(108)
|(108)
|UNDERLYING EXCL. COVID-19
|11 802
|1 453
|948
|529
|11 265
|1 164
|611
|299
|Estimated net impact of COVID-19
|1 015
|454
|454
|294
|UNDERLYING
|11 802
|1 453
|948
|529
|12 280
|1 618
|1 065
|593
|% change
|Revenue
(%)
|EBITDA
(%)
|Profit
from ops
(%)
|HEPS
(%)
|REPORTED
|4,8
|23,1
|69,9
|120,4
|Restructuring
|Impairment
|Net profit from sale of business
|UNDERLYING EXCL. COVID-19
|4,8
|24,8
|55,2
|76,9
|Estimated net impact of COVID-19
|UNDERLYING
|(3,9)
|(10,2)
|(11,0)
|(10,8)
Revenue increased by 5% to R11 802 million (2020: R11 265 million). Growth was restricted by the key considerations outlined below and this also affected the improvement in EBITDA and profit from operations:
- not all mining customers on the African continent have resumed their operations; some remain on care and maintenance
- four large customers in the oil refining and industrial sectors did not resume their operations in the period
- last year's sanitiser order at AECI Schirm did not recur
- the stronger average rand foreign exchange rate against the US dollar and the Euro
EBITDA of R1 453 million was 23% higher than 2020's R1 180 million. Profit from operations increased by 70% to R948 million (2020: R558 million).
Headline earnings increased to R559 million from R254 million in the prior corresponding period.
Given the progress made by the Company in its recovery from the effects of COVID-19, the Board has declared an interim ordinary cash dividend of 180 cents (80% higher than the 100 cents for the half-year ended 30 June 2020).
CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES
Patricia (Patty) Mishic O'Brien joined the Board as an Independent Non-executive Director with effect from 1 July 2021. She was appointed in accordance with AECI's Board Nomination, Composition and Diversity Policy. She will also join the Social and Ethics and the Integrated Chemicals Financial Review Committees from 1 August 2021.
DIVIDEND
Declaration of interim ordinary cash dividend no. 175
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, 27 July 2021, the Directors of AECI declared a gross interim cash dividend of 180 cents per share, in respect of the six-month period ended 30 June 2021. The dividend is payable on Monday, 6 September 2021 to holders of ordinary shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, being Friday, 3 September 2021.
A South African dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all shareholders who are not either exempt or entitled to a reduction of the withholding tax rate in terms of a relevant Double Taxation Agreement, resulting in a net dividend of 144 cents per share to those shareholders who are not eligible for exemption or reduction. Application forms for exemption or reduction may be obtained from the Transfer Secretaries and must be returned to them on or before Tuesday, 31 August 2021.
The issued share capital at the declaration date is 109 944 384 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares. The dividend has been declared from the income reserves of the Company.
Any change of address or dividend instruction must be received on or before Tuesday, 31 August 2021.
The salient dates for the dividend will be as follows:
|Last day to trade cum dividend
|Tuesday, 31 August 2021
|Ex dividend trade
|Wednesday, 1 September 2021
|Record date
|Friday, 3 September 2021
|Payment date
|Monday, 6 September 2021
Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised from Wednesday, 1 September 2021 to Friday, 3 September 2021, both days inclusive.
