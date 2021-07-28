LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Q2 2021 Earnings Release

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

28 July 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Group") announces its results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Highlights:

Gross premiums written increased by 40.7% year on year to $697.2 million , with a positive renewal price index of 111%.

Excellent underwriting performance, with a combined ratio of 80.7% (or 65.7% excluding Winter Storm Uri).

Further hiring of new teams, continuing to build out Lancashire's book of business.

Successful long-term debt refinancing in the first half of 2021.

Interim dividend of $0.05 per common share, in line with our dividend policy.

Six months ended 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Financial highlights ($m) Gross premiums written 697.2 495.5 Net premiums written 427.9 282.5 Underwriting profit 127.1 39.4 Profit (loss) before tax 54.1 (23.0) Comprehensive income (loss)1 33.6 (14.7) Change in FCBVS2,3 2.4 % 7.2 % Financial ratios Total investment return 0.3 % 1.3 % Net loss ratio 38.4 % 57.4 % Combined ratio 80.7 % 106.9 % Per share data Fully converted book value per share $6.33 $6.16 Dividends per common share for the financial year $0.05 $0.05 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.19 $(0.13)

1 These amounts are attributable to Lancashire and exclude non-controlling interests.

2 Defined as the change in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends. See the section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" below.

3 The change in FCBVS excluding the impact of the capital raise in June 2020 as at 30 June 2020 would have been (1.0%).

Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am particularly pleased with the Group's strong premium growth of 40.7% in the first half of the year. It has always been our strategy to write more business and deploy more of our capital when market conditions dictate, and these results amply demonstrate our persistent focus on delivering on our strategic aims. The Group achieved a growth in FCBVS of 2.4% for the half year, absent the one off debt redemption costs, the growth in FCBVS would have been 3.5%. The rating environment continues to be favourable for most of the products we sell, giving rise to a renewal price index of 111% and considerable organic growth. Importantly, we are starting to reap the benefit of the cumulative rate increases we have achieved over the past three years on our profitability. This is illustrated by our combined ratio of 80.7% for the half year.

My thanks go to our colleagues, who during this last year have demonstrated their ability to work flexibly at home and in the office. We are currently able to operate a flexible working model, with many of our people having returned to a "COVID secure" office environment in both London and Bermuda.

Looking ahead, we expect the rating environment to remain positive. In addition, the new teams that we have recently hired are expected to contribute to the Group's growth in the future. Our continued commitment to underwriting discipline will be central to our success."

Natalie Kershaw, Group Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"For the first half of 2021, we were very pleased to generate an underwriting profit of $127.1 million despite the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the first quarter of 2021. We did not incur any other significant losses and had positive reserve releases of $53.6 million in the period. Furthermore, the Group's loss reserves for COVID-19 remain stable.

Our overall profits were impacted by one-off costs of $18.7 million due to the successful Tier 2 debt issuance and related refinancing in the period, which has improved the capital efficiency of our balance sheet. The investment portfolio remains relatively conservative, with a significant weighting to fixed income assets. As a result, our investment returns, including unrealised gains and losses, were negatively impacted by the yield curve steepening in the first quarter of the year, resulting in a total investment return of 0.3% for the first six months of 2021.

We started the year in a strong capital position following the successful $340 million equity raise in 2020. This, together with our recent debt refinancing, has enabled us to grow our premium base substantially. Given premium pricing is still improving across the majority of our book, we would expect to retain any profits from 2021, over and above the payment of an ordinary dividend, to fund further growth.

In line with our stated ordinary dividend policy, on 27 July 2021 the Board declared an ordinary interim dividend of $0.05 per share."

Underwriting results

Six months ended 30 June Gross premiums written 2021 2020 Change Change RPI $m $m $m % % Property and casualty reinsurance 377.0 217.9 159.1 73.0 111 Property and casualty insurance 106.5 82.2 24.3 29.6 107 Aviation 58.4 50.2 8.2 16.3 113 Energy 107.6 91.7 15.9 17.3 112 Marine 47.7 53.5 (5.8) (10.8) 110 Total 697.2 495.5 201.7 40.7 111

As disclosed in our Q1 2021 trading statement on 29 April 2021, the Group's operating segments for the purposes of segmental reporting have been revised in the current year. The prior period comparatives have been represented in conformity with the current year view.

Gross premiums written increased by 40.7% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, with the most significant growth in dollar terms occurring in the property and casualty reinsurance segment. The increase in this segment was primarily driven by new business and rate increases in the property catastrophe and property retrocession classes of business as we were able to grow into the hardening market at overall RPIs of 111%. New underwriting teams in the specialty reinsurance and accident and health classes of business have also contributed to the growth in the first half of 2021 and the Group has added casualty reinsurance to its underwriting portfolio during this period.

The increase in the property and casualty insurance segment was primarily due to growth in the property direct and facultative class of business as we continued to build out our book at RPIs of 108%. We also saw opportunities to write new business in the political risk class which benefited from increasing transactions globally and opportunities in new territories.

Although the first half of the year is not a major renewal period for aviation, this segment saw the highest overall RPI for the first six months of 2021 at 113%. We also added some new business in the aviation hull and liability class during this period.

The increase in the energy segment was primarily driven by new business in the downstream and liability classes, where the market was more dislocated. We have also written more business in the power market as pricing continues to improve. These increases were somewhat offset by a reduction in premium in the upstream class of business where rate adequacy was more challenging and where we had benefited from some positive exposure increases in the corresponding period of 2020.

Marine represented the only segment that experienced a reduction in premium in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Although we did write some new marine business across most classes, this was offset by timing differences in the marine liability and marine hull classes where a number of policies written in 2020 on a multi-year or non-annual basis were not yet up for renewal, plus some non-renewals where terms were unsatisfactory.

Outwards reinsurance premiums

Ceded reinsurance premiums increased by $56.3 million, or 26.4%, in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, although the percentage of premiums ceded as a proportion of premiums written decreased as we retained more risk in the improving market. The increase in spend was primarily due to the additional outwards reinsurance cover purchased for the new lines of business entered into and the overall growth in gross premiums written during the first half of 2021. The increase was also driven by a combination of rate increases, additional limits purchased and the timing of renewals.

Net insurance losses

The Group's net loss ratio for the first six months of 2021 was 38.4% compared to 57.4% for the same period in 2020. The accident year loss ratio for the first six months of 2021, including the impact of foreign exchange revaluations, was 56.3% compared to 55.4% for the same period in 2020.

Our net losses recorded in the first half of 2021 for Winter Storm Uri, including the impact of reinsurance and inwards and outwards reinstatement premiums, were $44.8 million and within the previously guided range. In the first half of 2020, our net losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of reinsurance and inwards and outwards reinstatement premiums were $41.6 million. The Group's COVID-19 related losses remained stable in the first half of 2021.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations, the table below shows the impact of Winter Storm Uri on the Group's net loss ratio for the first six months of 2021:

Net Losses Net Loss ratio $m % Reported at 30 June 2021 121.1 38.4 % Absent Winter Storm Uri 69.9 22.6 %

Note: The table does not sum to a total due to the impact of reinstatement premium.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations, the table below shows the impact of COVID-19 related losses on the Group's net loss ratio for the first six months of 2020:

Net Losses Net Loss ratio $m % Reported at 30 June 2020 132.4 57.4 % Absent COVID-19 93.4 40.0 %

Note: The table does not sum to a total due to the impact of reinstatement premium.

Prior year favourable development for the first six months of 2021 was $53.6 million, compared to $5.1 million of unfavourable development for the same period in 2020. The favourable development in the first six months of 2021 was primarily due to general IBNR releases across most lines of business due to a lack of reported claims. The Group also experienced favourable development from reserve releases on the 2017 and prior accident years.

The unfavourable development during the first six months of 2020 was primarily driven by a number of late reported losses from the 2019 accident year, reserve deterioration on a couple of marine claims in the 2017 and 2019 accident years, in addition to adverse development on the 2010 New Zealand earthquake in the property and casualty reinsurance segment.

The table below provides further detail of the prior years' loss development by class, excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations.

Six months ended 2021 2020 $m $m Property and casualty reinsurance 6.7 (9.6) Property and casualty insurance 17.6 5.9 Aviation 9.4 1.5 Energy 17.8 11.6 Marine 2.1 (14.5) Total 53.6 (5.1)

Note: Positive numbers denote favourable development.

The table below provides further detail of the prior years' loss development by accident year, excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations.

Six months ended 2021 2020 $m $m 2016 accident year and prior 16.7 (4.8) 2017 accident year 12.9 (5.2) 2018 accident year (1.6) 14.8 2019 accident year 1.8 (9.9) 2020 accident year 23.8 - Total 53.6 (5.1)

Note: Positive numbers denote favourable development.

Investments

Net investment income, excluding realised and unrealised gains and losses, was $14.7 million for the first six months of 2021, a decrease of 1.3% from the same period in 2020. Total investment return, including net investment income, net other investment income, net realised gains and losses, impairments and net change in unrealised gains and losses, was a gain of $7.4 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to a gain of $22.0 million for the first six months of 2020.

The Group's investment portfolio, including unrealised gains and losses, returned 0.3% for the first six months of 2021. The fixed maturity portfolios had negative returns during the first quarter as the yield curve steepened between the two-year and thirty-year part of the yield curve. These losses were largely reversed in the second quarter due to a flattening of the yield curve and narrowing of credit spreads. This resulted in year-to-date fixed maturity portfolio returns that were flat to slightly negative. Positive returns from other investments, including the hedge funds and principal protected notes, allowed the overall investment portfolio to generate the slightly positive return year-to-date.

The Group's investment portfolio, including unrealised gains and losses, returned 1.3% for the first six months of 2020 where returns were driven by significant volatility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fixed maturities recouped all of the losses from the first quarter of 2020, with hedge funds, bank loans and private investment funds showing small losses on a year-to-date basis.

The managed portfolio was as follows:

As at As at As at 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 30 June 2020 Fixed maturity securities 77.7 % 82.8 % 81.0 % Cash and cash equivalents 12.1 % 8.5 % 11.8 % Hedge funds 4.5 % 4.0 % 4.5 % Private investment funds 4.3 % 4.7 % 2.7 % Index linked securities 1.3 % - - Other investments 0.1 % - - Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Key investment portfolio statistics for our fixed maturities and managed cash were:

As at As at As at 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 30 June 2020 Duration 1.8 years 2.0 years 1.9 years Credit quality A+ A+ AA- Book yield 1.3 % 1.7 % 1.8 % Market yield 0.8 % 0.7 % 1.1 %

Third Party Capital Management

The total contribution from third party capital activities consisted of the following items:

Six months ended 2021 2020 $m $m Lancashire Capital Management underwriting fees 2.4 2.7 Lancashire Capital Management profit commission 3.6 - Lancashire Syndicates' fees and profit commission 1.0 0.8 Total other income 7.0 3.5 Share of profit of associate 0.3 1.1 Total net third party capital management income 7.3 4.6

The amount of LCM profit commission recognised is driven by the timing of loss experience, settlement of claims and collateral release and therefore varies year on year. During the first six months of 2021 the Group recognised $3.6 million of profit commission from the 2019 underwriting cycle. The

share of profit of associate reflects Lancashire's equity interest in the LCM managed vehicle.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses were $66.1 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $55.1 million in the first six months of 2020. A growth in headcount has resulted in higher employee remuneration costs compared to the prior year. There has also been an increase in expenditure on project consultancy costs. The strengthening of the Sterling/U.S. Dollar exchange rate relative to the prior year also contributed to an overall increase in other operating expenses.

Capital

As at 30 June 2021, total capital available to Lancashire was approximately $2.0 billion, comprising shareholders' equity of $1.6 billion and $0.4 billion of long-term debt. Tangible capital was $1.8 billion. Leverage was 22.3% on total capital and 24.2% on total tangible capital. Total capital and total tangible capital as at 30 June 2020 were $1.8 billion and $1.7 billion respectively.

Long-term debt

In the first six months of 2021, the Group issued $450.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% fixed-rate reset junior subordinated notes due 2041. The long-term debt was issued in two tranches forming part of the same series of notes, with $400.0 million issued on 18 March 2021 and $50.0 million issued on 31 March 2021. The fixed-rate interest is payable semi annually.

The majority of the net proceeds from the long-term debt issuance were used by the Group to redeem its then-existing senior and subordinated indebtedness, with the balance being used for general corporate purposes. Included in financing costs of $30.7 million for the first six months of 2021 were $18.7 million of one-off costs associated with the refinancing of the long-term debt.

The new long-term debt was approved as "Tier 2 Ancillary Capital" by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and has further improved the Group's coverage ratio of available statutory capital and surplus over the BMA's enhanced capital requirement.

Dividends

Lancashire's Board of Directors declared on 27 July 2021 an interim dividend of $0.05 (approximately £0.04) per common share, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $12.2 million. The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on 3 September 2021 (the "Dividend Payment Date") to shareholders of record on 6 August 2021 (the "Record Date") using the £ / $ spot market exchange rate at 12 noon London time on the Record Date.

Shareholders interested in participating in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), or other services including international payment, are encouraged to contact the Group's registrars, Link Asset Services, for more details.

Financial Information

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 are published on Lancashire's website atwww.lancashiregroup.com.

Analyst and Investor Earnings Conference Call

There will be an analyst and investor conference call on the results at 2:00pm UK time / 10:00amBermuda time / 9:00am EDT on Wednesday28 July 2021. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

Participant Access:

Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / confirmation code below:

United Kingdom Toll-Free: 08003589473 United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804 United States Toll-Free: +1 855 85 70686 United States Toll: +1 6319131422 PIN code: 54650441#

URL for additional international dial in numbers: https://event.sharefile.com/d-s84220495bb4b47b2abfff950788bcd35

The call can also be accessed via webcast, for registration and access: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=FBBFF553-6B93-4DA3-9904-5D7605554BD3

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at:

https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Group companies carry the following ratings (unchanged from 2020):

Financial

Strength

Rating(1) Financial

Strength

Outlook(1) Long Term Issuer

Rating(2) A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable bbb+ S&P Global Ratings A- Stable BBB Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

(1) Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

(2) Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Lancashire Syndicates Limited benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A (Excellent); S&P Global Ratings: A+ (Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire has capital of approximately $2.0 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

As is customary in the insurance industry, the Group also utilises certain non-GAAP measures in order to evaluate, monitor and manage the business and to aid users' understanding of the Group. Management believes that the APMs included in the Financial Statements are important for understanding the Group's overall results of operations and may be helpful to investors and other interested parties who may benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison with other companies within the industry. However, these measures may not be comparable to similarly labelled measures used by companies inside or outside the insurance industry. In addition, the information contained herein should not be viewed as superior to, or a substitute for, the measures determined in accordance with the accounting principles used by the Group for its audited consolidated financial statements or in accordance with GAAP.

In compliance with the Guidelines on APMs of the European Securities and Markets Authority, as applied by the FCA, information on APMs which the Group uses is described below. This information has not been audited.

All amounts, excluding share data, ratios, percentages or where otherwise stated, are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Net loss ratio: Ratio, in per cent, of net insurance losses to net premiums earned. This ratio gives an indication of the amount of claims expected to be paid out per $1.00 of net premium earned in the financial year.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Net insurance losses 121.1 132.4 Divided by net premiums earned 315.3 230.8 Net loss ratio 38.4 % 57.4 %

Net acquisition cost ratio: Ratio, in per cent, of net insurance acquisition expenses to net premiums earned. This ratio gives an indication of the amount expected to be paid out to insurance brokers and other insurance intermediaries per $1.00 of net premium earned in the financial year.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Net acquisition expense 67.1 59.0 Divided by net premiums earned 315.3 230.8 Net acquisition cost ratio 21.3 % 25.6 %

Net expense ratio: Ratio, in per cent, of other operating expenses, excluding restricted stock expenses, to net premiums earned. This ratio gives an indication of the amount of operating expenses expected to be paid out per $1.00 of net premium earned in the financial year.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Other operating expenses 66.1 55.1 Divided by net premiums earned 315.3 230.8 Net expense ratio 21.0 % 23.9 %

Combined ratio (KPI): Ratio, in per cent, of the sum of net insurance losses, net acquisition expenses and other operating expenses to net premiums earned. The Group aims to price its business to ensure that the combined ratio across the cycle is less than 100%.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Net loss ratio 38.4 % 57.4 % Net acquisition cost ratio 21.3 % 25.6 % Net expense ratio 21.0 % 23.9 % Combined Ratio 80.7 % 106.9 %

Accident year loss ratio: The accident year loss ratio is calculated using the accident year ultimate liability revalued at the current balance sheet date, divided by net premiums earned. This ratio shows the amount of claims expected to be paid out per $1.00 of net premium earned in an accident year.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Net insurance losses current accident year 175.2 128.3 Net premiums earned current accident year* 311.0 231.6 Accident year loss ratio 56.3 % 55.4 %

*For the accident year loss ratio, net premiums earned excludes inwards and outwards reinstatement premium from prior accident years.

Fully converted book value per share ('FCBVS') attributable to the Group: Calculated based on the value of the total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group and dilutive restricted stock units as calculated under the treasury method, divided by the sum of all shares and dilutive restricted stock units, assuming all are exercised. Shows the Group net asset value on a diluted per share basis for comparison to the market value per share.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 1,553,600,727.0 1,506,073,852 Common voting shares outstanding* 242,754,618 241,756,207 Shares relating to dilutive restricted stock 2,859,880 2,868,612 Fully converted book value denominator 245,614,498 244,624,819 Fully converted book value per share $ 6.33 $ 6.16

*Common voting shares outstanding comprise issued share capital less amounts held in trust.

Change in FCBVS (KPI): The internal rate of return of the change in FCBVS in the period plus accrued dividends. Sometimes referred to as ROE. The Group's aim is to maximise risk-adjusted returns for shareholders across the cycle through a purposeful and sustainable business culture.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Opening FCBVS $ (6.28) $ (5.84) Q1 dividend per share $ - $ - Q2 dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Closing FCBVS $ 6.33 $ 6.16 Change in FCBVS* 2.4 % 7.2 %

*Calculated using the internal rate of return.

Total investment return (KPI): Total investment return in percentage terms, is calculated by dividing the total investment return excluding foreign exchange by the investment portfolio net asset value, including managed cash on a daily basis. These daily returns are then annualized through geometric linking of daily returns. The return can be approximated by dividing the total investment return excluding foreign exchange by the average portfolio net asset value, including managed cash. The Group's primary investment objectives are to preserve capital and provide adequate liquidity to support the Group's payment of claims and other obligations. Within this framework we aim for a degree of investment portfolio return.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Total investment return 7.4 22.0 Average invested assets* 2,139.3 1,818.3 Approximate total investment return 0.3 % 1.2 % Reported total investment return 0.3 % 1.3 %

*calculated as the average between the opening and closing investments and our externally managed cash.

Gross premiums written under management (KPI): The gross premiums written under management equals the total of the Group's consolidated gross premiums written plus the external names portion of the gross premiums written in LSL Syndicate 2010 plus the gross premiums written in LCM. The Group aims to operate nimbly through the cycle. We will grow in existing and new classes where favourable and improving market conditions exist, whilst monitoring and managing our risk exposures and not seek top-line growth for the sake of it in markets where we do not believe the right opportunities exist.

30

June

2021 30

June

2020 Gross premiums written by the group 697.2 495.5 LSL Syndicate 2010 - external Names portion of gross premiums written (unconsolidated) 90.8 81.5 LCM gross premiums written (unconsolidated) 124.5 119.4 Total gross premiums written under management 912.5 696.4

NOTE REGARDING RPI METHODOLOGY

THE RENEWAL PRICE INDEX ("RPI") IS AN INTERNAL METHODOLOGY THAT MANAGEMENT USES TO TRACK TRENDS IN PREMIUM RATES OF A PORTFOLIO OF INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE CONTRACTS. THE RPI WRITTEN IN THE RESPECTIVE SEGMENTS IS CALCULATED ON A PER CONTRACT BASIS AND REFLECTS MANAGEMENT'S ASSESSMENT OF RELATIVE CHANGES IN PRICE, TERMS, CONDITIONS AND LIMITS AND IS WEIGHTED BY PREMIUM VOLUME. THE RPI DOES NOT INCLUDE NEW BUSINESS, TO OFFER A CONSISTENT BASIS FOR ANALYSIS. THE CALCULATION INVOLVES A DEGREE OF JUDGEMENT IN RELATION TO COMPARABILITY OF CONTRACTS AND THE ASSESSMENT NOTED ABOVE. TO ENHANCE THE RPI METHODOLOGY, MANAGEMENT MAY REVISE THE METHODOLOGY AND ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING THE RPI, SO THE TRENDS IN PREMIUM RATES REFLECTED IN THE RPI MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE OVER TIME. CONSIDERATION IS ONLY GIVEN TO RENEWALS OF A COMPARABLE NATURE SO IT DOES NOT REFLECT EVERY CONTRACT IN THE PORTFOLIO OF CONTRACTS. THE FUTURE PROFITABILITY OF THE PORTFOLIO OF CONTRACTS WITHIN THE RPI IS DEPENDENT UPON MANY FACTORS BESIDES THE TRENDS IN PREMIUM RATES.

NOTE REGARDING COVID-19 LOSS:

OUR COVID-19 LOSS PRIMARILY RELATES TO EXPOSURES WITHIN OUR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY REINSURANCE AND INSURANCE SEGMENTS. GIVEN THE ONGOING NATURE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND THE UNCERTAIN IMPACT ON THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY, THE GROUP'S ACTUAL ULTIMATE LOSS MAY VARY, PERHAPS MATERIALLY, FROM THE CURRENT ESTIMATE. THE FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL OF THESE CLAIMS IS LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE OVER A CONSIDERABLE PERIOD OF TIME. LANCASHIRE DOES NOT WRITE THE FOLLOWING LINES OF BUSINESS: TRAVEL INSURANCE; TRADE CREDIT; AND LONG-TERM LIFE AND PRIOR TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT WRITE DIRECTORS' AND OFFICERS' LIABILITY OR MEDICAL MALPRACTICE. THE GROUP UNDERWRITES A SMALL NUMBER OF EVENT CANCELLATION CONTRACTS AND HAS MINIMAL EXPOSURE THROUGH MORTGAGE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH BUSINESS.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss)

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

Six months 2021 Six months 2020 $m $m Gross premiums written 697.2 495.5 Outwards reinsurance premiums (269.3) (213.0) Net premiums written 427.9 282.5 Change in unearned premiums (210.6) (129.3) Change in unearned premiums on premiums ceded 98.0 77.6 Net premiums earned 315.3 230.8 Net investment income 14.7 14.9 Net other investment income 1.5 (15.5) Net realised gains (losses) and impairments 5.7 10.6 Share of profit of associate 0.3 1.1 Other income 7.0 3.5 Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 1.6 (3.9) Total net revenue 346.1 241.5 Insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses 136.2 159.2 Insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (15.1) (26.8) Net insurance acquisition expenses 67.1 59.0 Equity based compensation 7.0 7.0 Other operating expenses 66.1 55.1 Total expenses 261.3 253.5 Results of operating activities 84.8 (12.0) Financing costs 30.7 11.0 Profit (loss) before tax 54.1 (23.0) Tax charge (6.2) (3.0) Profit (loss) after tax 47.9 (26.0) Non-controlling interests (0.2) - Profit (loss) after tax attributable to Lancashire 47.7 (26.0) Net change in unrealised gains/losses on investments (14.5) 12.0 Tax credit (charge) on net change in unrealised gains/losses on investments 0.4 (0.7) Other comprehensive (loss) income (14.1) 11.3 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Lancashire 33.6 (14.7) Net loss ratio 38.4 % 57.4 % Net acquisition cost ratio 21.3 % 25.6 % Administrative expense ratio 21.0 % 23.9 % Combined ratio 80.7 % 106.9 %

Consolidated balance sheet

As at 30 June 2021

As at 30 June 2021 As at 30 June 2020 As at 31 December 2020 $m $m $m Assets Cash and cash equivalents 563.4 496.5 432.4 Accrued interest receivable 7.2 7.3 8.0 Investments 1,977.9 1,689.6 1,856.0 Inwards premiums receivable from insureds and cedants 550.7 459.1 371.9 Reinsurance assets - Unearned premiums on premiums ceded 195.4 167.1 97.4 - Reinsurance recoveries 281.6 323.1 338.7 - Other receivables 22.3 27.6 31.1 Other receivables 21.0 33.3 27.3 Investment in associate 89.0 81.5 127.2 Property, plant and equipment 1.1 0.9 0.7 Right-of-use asset 14.8 16.8 16.1 Deferred acquisition costs 117.8 96.8 89.0 Intangible assets 154.5 154.5 154.5 Total assets 3,996.7 3,554.1 3,550.3 Liabilities Insurance contracts - Losses and loss adjustment expenses 978.0 888.6 952.8 - Unearned premiums 668.5 535.7 457.9 - Other payables 20.7 26.4 22.5 Amounts payable to reinsurers 214.6 179.6 151.7 Deferred acquisition costs ceded 19.9 17.2 19.6 Other payables 58.7 42.0 46.1 Corporation tax payable 2.4 1.6 1.5 Deferred tax liability 14.9 12.2 10.9 Interest rate swap - 1.3 - Lease liability 19.8 19.6 20.9 Long-term debt 445.5 323.7 327.5 Total liabilities 2,443.0 2,047.9 2,011.4 Shareholders' equity Share capital 122.0 121.3 122.0 Own shares (12.1) (6.7) (21.2) Other reserves 1,218.3 1,202.3 1,221.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income 19.5 24.8 33.6 Retained earnings 205.9 164.4 182.5 Total shareholders' equity attributable to equity

shareholders of Lancashire 1,553.6 1,506.1 1,538.5 Non-controlling interest 0.1 0.1 0.4 Total shareholders' equity 1,553.7 1,506.2 1,538.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,996.7 3,554.1 3,550.3

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2021