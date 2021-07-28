

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany Gfk consumer confidence survey data for August and import prices for June are due. Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it retreated against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 129.81 against the yen, 1.0813 against the franc, 0.8518 against the pound and 1.1817 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



