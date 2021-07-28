Scanfil Oyj: Invitation to Scanfil's Capital Markets Day 2021

Scanfil plcPress release28 July 2021 at 10.00 am

Invitation to Scanfil's Capital Markets Day 2021

Scanfil invites investors, analysts and media to the company's first Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 from 10.00 pm until approximately 1.00 pm. The event will be arranged as a hybrid event both online and onsite. The live event venue will be Sanomatalo, Helsinki, Finland.

The prevailing COVID-19 restrictions and recommendation affect the organising of the physical event. Due to the restrictions it is primarily meant for institutional investors and analysts.

At the event, Scanfil's management will focus on the company's strategy and other topical issues. After each presentation, it is possible to ask questions in writing via chat service. People attending the onsite event may also ask questions verbally.

The event will be recorded. Recordings and presentation materials will be available on Scanfil's website after the event. The event will be held in English.

Kindly register for the event at the latest by 7 September 2021. The detailed programme of the event will be available on Scanfil's website www.scanfil.com/cmdcloser to the event.

Please, click hereto register.

For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications, Scanfil plc

Tel. +358 50 378 2228

email pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



