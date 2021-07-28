

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales increased at a softer pace in June, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 15.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 19.3 percent rise in May.



Sales of non-food stores surged 23.3 percent annually in June and those in specialized stores accelerated 38.2 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.1 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent in June.



