

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L) on Wednesday said second-quarter attributable gold production increased 8.6% year-over-year at 200.2 koz due to higher volume of ore processed at Herradura following Covid-19 related working restrictions last year.



Compared with the first quarter, gold production in the second quarter was down 12.3%, primarily due to a lower ore grade and volume of ore processed at the Dynamic Leaching Plant at Herradura.



Silver production in the second quarter increased 9.6% year-over-year to 14.9 moz and jumped 17.9% from the first quarter.



Quarterly attributable by-product lead and zinc production increased 1.3% and 3.6% versus comparable quarter last year, respectively.



Second-quarter lead production rose 6.8% and Zinc production grew 7% compared with first quarter.



