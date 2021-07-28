

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales dropped in June, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales declined 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, after a 5.8 percent rise in May.



Sales of information, communication and technology decreased 4.7 percent monthly in June and sales not in store fell 8.8 percent. Sales of cultural and recreation goods and other household equipment declined by 2.7 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales fell 0.3 percent monthly in June, after a 6.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales remained unchanged in June, after a 5.5 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption remained unchanged month-on-month in June, after a 5.3 percent rise in May.



