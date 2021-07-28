- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares rose 1% in early trading after analysts at several brokerages raised their price target on the stock.
- • Target raised to DKK 640 from DKK 545 at Danske, and to DKK 625 from DKK 570 at SEB
- • Novo's second-quarter earnings should show strong momentum from GLP-1 growth and easy comparisons to last year, Danske said
- • Full-year guidance may be lifted at the lower end, Danske said
- • Currently, Novo guides for revenue growth 6-10% and EBIT growth 5-9%
- • Novo's new obesity treatment, Wegovy, is overperforming in the U.S., SEB said
- • If the momentum continues, Novo may exceed the top end of its revenue growth outlook, SEB said
