

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate increased in June, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 4.0 percent in June from 3.9 percent in May.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 193,500 in June from 189,400 in the previous month.



The employment rate rose to 66.4 percent in June from 65.2 percent in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged during April to June period.



The youth unemployment rate was 13.3 percent in the three months ended June.



