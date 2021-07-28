DJ EQS-News: GT20029's Successful Dosing of First Batch of Subjects in China

EQS-News / 28/07/2021 / 16:13 UTC+8 GT20029's Successful Dosing of First Batch of Subjects in ChinaSuzhou, July 28, 2021 - Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today that the company has dosed the first batch of subjects in its phase I clinical trial of GT20029 in China.The phase I trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of GT20029 (gel/tincture) following topical single and multiple ascending dose administration in healthy subjects.GT20029 is the first topical Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) compound globally to enter the clinical stage. The China Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared GT20029's phase I clinical trial for treating androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and acne in April 2021 and July 2021 separately.Dr. Youzhi Tong, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kintor Pharmaceutical, commented, "The initiation of this study represents a significant milestone for Kintor, as it is the first topical PROTAC compound to enter the clinical stage in the world and demonstrates our progress in developing innovative therapeutics for unmet medical needs. In preclinical studies, topical GT20029 has been shown to avoid systemic exposure and many of the side effects of oral drugs for AGA and acne. This phase I trial will enable us evaluate the safety, recommended dosage and dosing frequency of GT20029 to benefit those who suffer from AGA and acne."About GT20029GT20029 is an atopical androgen receptor (AR) degrader developed using Kintor's proprietary Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) platform. The compound is inclinical studies for the treatment of AGA and acne vulgaris. IND clearance was granted for GT20029 in the United States in July 2021.About Kintor Pharmaceutical LimitedKintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.28/07/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222232&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2021 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)