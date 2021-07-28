

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales grew at a softer pace in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in June, after a 10.7 percent increase in May.



Retail sales in durables gained 11.2 percent in June and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in June.



In the second quarter, retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 2.8 percent sequentially.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de