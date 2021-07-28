Anzeige
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
28.07.21
08:05 Uhr
5,350 Euro
-0,050
-0,93 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
28.07.2021 | 10:58
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Availability of Interim Presentation

AECI Limited - Availability of Interim Presentation

PR Newswire

London, July 28

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)

CORRECTION: AVAILABILITY OF INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION - ACCESS TO PRESENTATION RECORDING

AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2021 will be made at 11:00 today, 28 July 2020.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website at or about that time via the following link: https://investor.aeciworld.com/s/2021-interim-results-presentation.pdf

A recording of the presentation will also be available at or about 15:00 today via the following link: https://investor.aeciworld.com/presentations

Woodmead, Sandton
28 July 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2021 PR Newswire
