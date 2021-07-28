Anzeige
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 
Frankfurt
28.07.21
09:03 Uhr
4,860 Euro
-0,020
-0,41 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.07.2021
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 28

28 July 2021

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Wincantonplc (the "Company") provides notification of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 24 July 2021 relating to Mr Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer and his respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2018 LTIP has vested at 38% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted to Mr Lawlor on 24 July 2018.

Details are set out in the table below:

Name
and
position of PDMR		Number of Options awardedAdjustment for achievement of performance conditionsNumber of
Exercisable Options remaining
Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer113,504(70,373)43,131


The LTIP Options are now available to exercise at any time up to 24 July 2028.

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

