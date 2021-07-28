WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 July 2021

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Wincantonplc (the "Company") provides notification of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 24 July 2021 relating to Mr Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer and his respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2018 LTIP has vested at 38% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted to Mr Lawlor on 24 July 2018.

Details are set out in the table below:

Name

and

position of PDMR Number of Options awarded Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions Number of

Exercisable Options remaining Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer 113,504 (70,373) 43,131



The LTIP Options are now available to exercise at any time up to 24 July 2028.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

