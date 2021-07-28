SEBA Bank Appoints Sam Lin as Chief Executive Officer Asia to Strengthen APAC Presence

- Senior leadership appointment to complement headcount growth in Singapore and Hong Kong hubs and solidify status as regional leader in digital asset banking

- Appointment adds deep domain expertise in investment banking as well as the development and implementation of financial technology solutions.

- Lin to leverage prior experience in taking financial technology company public to grow SEBA Bank's APAC presence and operations

ZUG, Switzerland, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEBA Bank , a FINMA licenced Swiss Bank providing a seamless, secure, and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, today announced the appointment of Sam Lin to the position of Chief Executive Officer Asia with immediate effect. This appointment demonstrates SEBA Bank's commitment to strengthening its status as a leader in the provision of digital asset banking services in Asia. With accelerating demand for institutional-grade digital asset banking services in the region, this appointment and continued expansion of APA headcount will enable SEBA Bank to continue to develop its smart banking capabilities and universal suite of institutional digital asset services in the region.

Guido Buehler , CEO of SEBA Bank, commented, "We are proud to see that we are making great progress with the constitution of our entities in Hong Kong and Singapore as we have ambitious plans to grow our business in Asia. Sam Lin brings extensive experience in Asian wealth management and has a significant network throughout the region. He is a proven business leader, well equipped to take our Asia business to the next stage of its development."

With over 15 years of experience in investment banking at Credit Suisse and Barclays, Sam is a highly experienced wealth management practitioner and business leader in the development and implementation of institutional-grade financial technology solutions. A former Executive Director and CFO of a leading Fintech company listed on NASDAQ, which provides a platform for integrating and personalizing financial services across Southeast Asia to over 68 million users; Sam was instrumental in raising USD 300 million in pre-IPO funding for the company, successfully guiding the company through its public listing.

Sam Lin, Chief Executive Officer Asia, SEBA Bank, said, "I am thrilled to join the deeply talented team at SEBA Bank at a pivotal time in the growth of the company. SEBA Bank has achieved great success since its inception in 2018, and its ambitious plans and strong entrepreneurial credentials played a key role in drawing me to the company. I am looking forward to working closely with my colleagues across the globe to grow our presence in Asia and beyond."

The first regulated smart bank, SEBA Bank offers a universal suite of digital asset services, with its proprietary Digital Asset Technology Integration Layer offering seamless connectivity across an ecosystem of digital asset banking and investment services, including an integrated trading platform with spot, derivative, and credit capabilities; an end-to-end tokenisation platform for managing the full lifecycle of digital assets; a wide offering of investment products and discretionary mandates supported by institutional grade buy-side research; and a fully integrated military-grade custody and wallet solution.

Sam Lin, Chief Executive Officer Asia, SEBA Bank, is available for interview.

About SEBA Bank

The Future of Digital Banking, Investing & Financing Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry and is the only global smart bank providing a fully universal suite of regulated banking services in the emerging digital economy. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence-the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted a licence to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank's value proposition unique-this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights name SEBA Bank as a Top 50 Company within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank with their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category "Digital Startup of the Year".