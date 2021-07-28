The "Construction in Russia Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (Q2 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak and a sharp decline in revenue owing to low oil and gas prices, the Russian construction industry managed to avoid a sharp decline in output in 2020, with a minor 0.01% contraction in value-add, reflecting a much better performance than expected in mid-2020.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), the construction industry's value-add grew by 2.7% year on year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of 2020 this was preceded by Y-o-Y declines of 2.1% in Q3 and 3.2% in Q2 2020.

The publisher continues to maintain that the construction industry will recover this year, forecasted to grow by 2.6% in real terms, supported by investment in major infrastructure projects and the global economic recovery. This includes an announcement made in November 2020, wherein it was reported that the transport infrastructure spending plan had increased to RUB7 trillion (US$97.3 billion) for the next five years, pushed up by additional private investment.

The energy sector will be supported by the government's efforts to invest in renewable sources, as it aims to generate 4.5% of the country's total electricity needs through renewable energy by 2024. The government is also planning to generate 5,863.7MW through renewable energy sources by 2024, of which 3,416MW will be from wind power, 2,238MW from solar and 210MW from small hydroelectric power plants.

Russia also has a huge pipeline of oil and gas construction projects amounting to US$204 billion, with a large portion of these projects in the pre-execution stage totalling US$102 billion. The major projects at pre-execution include the US$35.1 billion Ust-Lugansky Gas Processing and Liquefaction Complex, which involves the construction of a gas processing and liquefaction complex on 1,400ha of land in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in Kingiseppsky District, Leningrad Oblast, Russia.

Another major project in the pre-execution stage is the US$21 billion Yamal Arctic LNG Plant II project, which involves the construction of a liquefied natural gas plant with a capacity of 19.8MPTA in the Yamal Peninsula, Siberia. If all projects do proceed as planned, and spending is evenly distributed over the construction phase, annual spending could reach US$10.5 billion in 2021, increasing to US$27 billion in 2024.

Following the recovery in 2021, The publisher expects the construction industry to stabilize and grow at an annual average rate of 2.8% between 2022 and 2025, supported by investments in the transport, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunication, and manufacturing sectors.

