- (PLX AI) - Cargotec Q2 orders EUR 1,276 million vs. estimate EUR 873 million.
- • Orders received more than doubled, reaching an all-time record
- • A strong mobile equipment demand pushed Kalmar's orders received to a record-high level of EUR 600 million
- • Q2 revenue EUR 853 million vs. estimate EUR 844 million
- • Q2 net income EUR 26 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 70 million vs. estimate EUR 69 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.4
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 45 million
- • Still expects comparable operating profit for 2021 to improve from 2020
