- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank shares gave up early gains of more than 3% and are now trading just barely into positive territory despite strong second-quarter earnings.
- • Q2 beat on every level, and the bank was confident in its 2022 ambitions and RoTE goals
- • The revenue beat mainly came from fixed income and debt origination
- • While consensus is set to move up on revenues, the key focus will be on the cost path, analysts said
- • Cost pressure puts greater emphasis on revenues to achieve 2022 target profitability, Bank of America analysts said
