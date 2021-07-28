

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drug major GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) announced Wednesday that they have signed a Joint Procurement Agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 220,000 doses of COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab.



Sotrovimab is an investigational single dose SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.



Under the deal, the participating EU Member States will be able to quickly purchase sotrovimab, following local emergency authorization or authorization at the EU level, to treat high-risk patients with COVID-19 who may benefit from early treatment with sotrovimab.



The agreement follows the positive scientific opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP. Sotrovimab is included in the European Commission's portfolio of promising candidate therapies as part of its COVID-19 Therapeutics Strategy.



In June, the companies announced confirmatory full results for the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial, which resulted in a 79% reduction in hospitalizations for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause by Day 29 compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint of the trial.



