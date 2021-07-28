The TotalEnergies-controlled solar manufacturer will secure an, as yet undetermined chunk of a new €118.6 million low-carbon innovation fund to start producing its frameless, glass-free solar roofing products at Porcelette, in northeastern France.SunPower-shareholder-controlled solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has been named as one of 32 recipients who will split €118.6 million of EU grant funding to develop low-carbon technology. With California-based controlling shareholder SunPower itself controlled by French energy giant TotalEnergies, the European money will go towards the cost ...

