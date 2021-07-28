

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):



-Earnings: -$0.73 million in Q2 vs. -$25.09 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.73 million or $0.00 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $188.76 million in Q2 vs. $89.30 million in the same period last year.



