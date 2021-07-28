

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $5.56 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $3.49 billion, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.08 billion or $1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 92.5% to $18.98 billion from $9.86 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.08 Bln. vs. $3.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $18.98 Bln vs. $9.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.05 Full year revenue guidance: $78.0 to $80.0 Bln



