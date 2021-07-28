The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 27 July 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 27 July 2021 117.02p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 115.54p per ordinary share







28 July 2021