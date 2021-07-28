

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $737 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $625 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $9.22 billion from $9.26 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $737 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.61 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q2): $9.22 Bln vs. $9.26 Bln last year.



