

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $316.99 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $184.18 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $323.24 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.7% to $1.32 billion from $869.87 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $323.24 Mln. vs. $173.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $869.87 Mln last year.



