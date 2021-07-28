

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



-Earnings: $2.36 million in Q2 vs. -$29.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $49.20 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $303.72 million in Q2 vs. $247.53 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.70 Full year revenue guidance: $1,145 - $1,185 Mln



