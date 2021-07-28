

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $144 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $97 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $347 million from $281 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $347 Mln vs. $281 Mln last year.



