

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing sector grew at a softer pace in July, mainly due to an easing in new order growth, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.



The headline UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 63.9 in July from 67.0 in June. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders growth was the slowest since February. New export orders also grew at a softer pace.



Production grew at the softest pace in five months in July and backlogs of work increased further.



Employment level continued to increase sharply in July and suppliers' delivery time lengthened.



On the price front, input prices and the rate of output price inflation accelerated to a record high.



Economic expectation remained positive, but was the weakest seen thus far this year.



