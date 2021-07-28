

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $98.85 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $75.36 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.52 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $638.20 million from $553.33 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $98.52 Mln. vs. $75.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $638.20 Mln vs. $553.33 Mln last year.



