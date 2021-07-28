

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $577 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $2.869 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $605 million or $3.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.55 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $605 Mln. vs. $532 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.22 vs. $2.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q2): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.55 - $11.85



