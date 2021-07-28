

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hess Corporation (HES):



-Earnings: -$73 million in Q2 vs. -$320 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.24 in Q2 vs. -$1.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.18 per share -Revenue: $1.60 billion in Q2 vs. $0.84 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de