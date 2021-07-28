Beewise Launches First Smart Beehomes to Save Bees at Scale, Reversing the Global Decline of Bees and Pollen

Autonomous solar-powered beehive integrates AI-controlled robotic beekeeper to protect and nurture bees in their natural habitat

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehome, the world's first smarthome for bees has landed in California. Produced by Beewise , the total redesign of the 150-year-old beehive features an autonomous beekeeping robot that acts as medic and guardian to complement the natural intelligence of bees making it the the first at-scale solution for saving the global bee population, averting a major challenge to sustainability.

More than 30 percent of honeybee colonies are disappearing each year, a rate that is not only economically devastating to farmers but represents a severe risk to global food production. California, which produces more than a third of America's vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts, is at the epicenter of this crisis. But now the Golden State's beekeepers have the latest technology in their arsenal that can turn the tide.

Beehome is an autonomous, solar-powered beehive that harnesses innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning and precision robotics. It uses big data to rescue very small tenants: up to 80% of bees that would have perished are rescued on an ongoing basis.

Utilizing 24/7 monitoring and smart technology that significantly increases pollination capacity and honey production, Beehome seamlessly and automatically detects threats to a honeybee colony such as pesticides or the presence of parasites and the robotic system responds by addressing the threat in real-time, in the field. This round the clock surveillance and treatment requires no human intervention and works to not just protect the honeybee population, but help it thrive.

With Beehome, colony collapse of bees is reduced by as much as 80 percent, while operational costs are slashed by as much as 90 percent. Its results are immediate and manifold: as bees are protected in their natural habitat from multiple environmental threats, pollination is strengthened and honey production is increased, bolstering the entire ecosystem for long-term results.

"Every day that passes without a solution to the collapse of the global honeybee population increases the danger to global food supply," said Saar Safra, Beewise's CEO. "Technology is our greatest ally, because it allows us to address each of the complex and unique challenges that have contributed to the crisis. Beehome is a holistic solution that works with both speed and accuracy. And by deploying it in California, which comprises such a vital portion of the U.S. agricultural system, we can make immediate impact on the entire ecosystem."

Beehome, a remote-controlled, autonomous beehive, is the first solution of its kind to prevent global honeybee colony collapse. Its technology presents beekeepers with the most comprehensive solution in history, and its mission is singularly focused: save the bees, and save them quickly.

In the coming months, Beewise will distribute thousands of their innovative, remote-controlled autonomous beehives across the state, with the goal of deploying tens of thousands in the next two years.

About Beewise

Beewise is a company with one mission in mind: saving the bees. This exclusive focus of the company is manifested in its first solution, the Beehome, the world's first autonomous beehive with an integrated robotic beekeeper. Beehome reduces bee mortality by up to 80%, saving bees at scale to secure pollination for a stable food supply.

