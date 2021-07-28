Smart Irrigation Market Size to Reach USD 2,877.9 Million in 2027 | Rapid Adoption of Internet of Things in Farms, Increasing Concerns Regarding Water Scarcity and Changing Climatic Conditions are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart irrigation market size is expected to reach USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors such as rapid advancements in the agricultural sector, increasing demand for good quality food, and rapidly expanding global population are driving global market revenue growth.

Smart irrigation is an advanced irrigation process that uses various components and controllers to monitor weather, plant water use, soil conditions, and adjusts watering schedule automatically according to actual conditions. Smart irrigation is an ideal method for controlled use of water. Factors such as rising concerns regarding water shortage across several countries, increasing penetration of IoT, and constant weather changes are boosting global market growth. High adoption of smart irrigation systems on golf courses, sports ground, forestry, and turf & landscape, increasing usage of automated irrigation systems in residential and commercial buildings is also fueling market growth.

Free sample PDF Copy of the Report available@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/166

However, high initial investment, lack of skill sets, and limited knowledge about smart irrigation are some factors expected to hamper global smart irrigation market growth up to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the components segment, the controllers segment is expected to account for largest revenue growth during the forecast period. Availability of technologically advanced controllers, extensive usage of controllers in commercial farms, residential and commercial properties are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

Based on system types, the weather-based system segment is expected to account for significantly higher revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives for water conservation, automotive irrigation scheduling, continuous demand for food, and increasing global population are factors fueling market growth. Weather-based systems are deployed in golf courses, landscaping, and commercial buildings.

Among the application segments, the agriculture segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. Raid revenue growth is attributed to high adoption of sensing, monitoring, and smart irrigation devices, favorable water conservation plans initiated by government, high adoption of smart irrigation in open fields and greenhouses, and availability of smart irrigation controllers at low prices.

North America is expected to account for largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the agricultural sector, presence of large commercial farms, high adoption of IoT-based devices, and extensive usage of smart irrigation techniques in residential landscapes, farms, and golf courses.

is expected to account for largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the agricultural sector, presence of large commercial farms, high adoption of IoT-based devices, and extensive usage of smart irrigation techniques in residential landscapes, farms, and golf courses. The smart irrigation market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid revenue growth is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of smart irrigation for various agricultural applications, favorable government initiatives for water conservation and ongoing research on developing advanced products and devices are key factors boosting Asia Pacific market growth.

is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid revenue growth is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of smart irrigation for various agricultural applications, favorable government initiatives for water conservation and ongoing research on developing advanced products and devices are key factors boosting market growth. The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Manna Irrigation, Galcon, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems are some major players operating in the global smart irrigation market.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/166

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Market on the basis of system type, component, application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensor-based system

Weather-based system

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Others

Wireless Communication Equipment

Routers

Gateways

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agricultural

Open field



Greenhouses

Non-Agricultural

Golf Courses



Residential



Sports Ground



Turf & Landscapes



Forestry

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Research Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

Smart Farming Market By Farming Type (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Others), By Offerings (Software, Hardware, Others) and By Application (Livestock Monitoring Application, Precision Farming Application, Others), Forecasts to 2027

Precision Agriculture Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting), By Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing, Variable-Rate Technology), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

IoT in Agriculture Market By Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Precision Forestry, Fish Farm Monitoring, Precision Farming), Forecasts to 2027

Agricultural Robots Market By Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), By Type (Driverless Tractors, UAVs, Milking Robots), By Application (Dairy Management, Soil Management, Animal management, Crop Management), Forecasts to 2027

Vertical Farming Market By Structure (Building-based, Shipping-container), By Growth mechanisms (Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics), By Offering (Climate Control, Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Sensors), Forecasts to 2027

Indoor Farming Technology Market By Component (Software & Services, Hardware), By Facility Type (Indoor vertical farms, Glass or poly greenhouses), By Growth Mechanisms (Hydroponics), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables), Forecasts to 2027

Farm Management Software and Services Market By Agriculture Type (Livestock farming, Precision farming, Fish Farming), By Delivery Model (Cloud-based, Web-based), By Service Provider (Managed Services, System Integrators), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-smart-irrigation-market



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg