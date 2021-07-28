HIV Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 7.62 Billion in 2028, CAGR:10.1% | Reports and Data

- HIV diagnostics market is witnessing increased growth due to increasing number of test being conducted for individuals and patients in hospitals and testing centers globally

- Market Size - USD 3.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - at a CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends - Advancements in technology

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HIV diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 7.62 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High adoption rate of home kits for diagnosis of HIV and increasing investment by private as well as government organizations to develop more effective diagnostic techniques is driving global HIV diagnostics market revenue growth.

Initiatives taken by National Aids Control Organization (NACO) and World Health Organization (WHO) to promote safe blood transfusion and donation is expected to drive growth of the HIV diagnostics market. Approximately 1.2 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from HIV, including 161,800 of whom are unaware that they are living with the disease. Around 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by persons who are unaware of their status. For people with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step to maintaining a healthy life and preventing further transmission.

Emergence of Point of Care (POC) testing in HIV diagnosis has led to the healthcare industry leveraging new innovations in POC instruments via R&D. POC devices are easy to operate and maintain and can be transported conveniently. It also eliminates the need for laboratory technicians to operate the device. Recent advancements in POC testing has resulted in development of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), Cluster Of Differentiation 4 (CD4) tests, HIV Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), Viral Load (VL) testing, and HIV Early-Infant Diagnosis (EID) tests. However, limited access to HIV diagnostics in underdeveloped and low-income countries can hamper market growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020 , the Bethlehem company's OraSure announced acquisition of HIV diagnostic testing company, UrSure Inc. in a USD 31 million deal. The deal will support OraSure's research in diagnostic testing, as the company is the only one with over-the-counter HIV-rapid test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

, the company's OraSure announced acquisition of HIV diagnostic testing company, UrSure Inc. in a deal. The deal will support OraSure's research in diagnostic testing, as the company is the only one with over-the-counter HIV-rapid test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Antibody test segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as these tests are commonly used to detect HIV antibodies in the human body through saliva or blood. The immune system produces antibodies when virus or bacteria enter the body. Most common antibody test for detection of HIV is ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay). It has high specificity and sensitivity and also offers better accuracy as compared to other techniques.

Software & services segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period as an increasing number of researchers are entering the field and use of powerful software to test samples has also been increasing. Software & services segment revenue is also increasing due to rising focus by market players on providing more efficient diagnostic services and increasing R&D activities in genomics.

Hospitals segment accounted for a significantly large share in 2020 due to increase in number of hospitals to treat HIV patients in developed as well as developing countries. Governments across the globe are investing in healthcare infrastructure to treat the disease. Integration of advanced and rapid testing kits is also fueling revenue growth of this segment and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

HIV diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing need to test for HIV in countries in the region. Increase in medical research initiatives in countries such as India , China , and Indonesia , and lack of precautions among sex worker and younger individuals is also fueling demand for HIV diagnostics.

is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing need to test for HIV in countries in the region. Increase in medical research initiatives in countries such as , , and , and lack of precautions among sex worker and younger individuals is also fueling demand for HIV diagnostics. Major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter , Inc., Hologic Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Gilead Sciences.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global HIV diagnostics market based on product, test type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables



a. Assays and Kits & Reagents





b. Other Consumables



Instruments



Software & Services

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Antibody Tests



a. HIV-1 Screening Tests





ELISA







Rapid Tests







Home Access Dried Blood Spot





b. HIV-1 Confirmatory Tests





Western Blot Tests







Indirect Immune Fluorescent Antibody Assays (IFA)







Line Immunoassays (LIA)







Radio-Immunoprecipitation Assays (RIPA)





c. HIV-2 & Group O Diagnostic Tests



Viral Load Tests



CD4 Tests



Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis



Tests for Viral Identification

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diagnostic Laboratories



Hospitals



Blood Banks



Home Care Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. U.K.





c. France





d. Spain





e. BENELUX





f. Switzerland





g. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. Israel





d. Rest Of MEA

