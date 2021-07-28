Grounded in BlueConic's privacy-by-design philosophy, the data clean room is a natural extension of the platform's existing third-party data-deprecation solutions

Driven by the death of the third-party cookie and its debilitating impact on the digital advertising industry, data clean rooms are growing in popularity among brands and publishers alike. To meet this demand, BlueConic is proud to announce its own comprehensive data clean room solution, making it the first customer data platform (CDP) to do so. The move will enable its customer base of over 300 companies worldwide to facilitate second-party data sharing in a privacy-safe environment.

The solution provides brands and publishers with a privacy-compliant way to combat the effects of Apple and Google's decisions to deprecate the use of third-party cookies in their respective web browsers, Safari and Chrome. Without such a solution, marketers will lose the ability to measure the impact of digital advertising spend once and for all.

Industry analysts agree that BlueConic is uniquely poised to offer such a solution. Unlike other data clean rooms on the market, BlueConic's solution will:

Insulate companies from the risk of inadvertently sharing personally identifiable information (PII) data with second parties

Enable pseudonymized second-party data sharing without requiring additional IT resources to maintain and add trusted partners over time

Connect to the same unified, consented first-party dataset a company uses for other growth-focused business processes, including customer segmentation, marketing orchestration, and analytics

"With more than two-thirds of all countries putting consumer privacy legislation in place, there is an undeniable move away from reliance on third-party data and specifically toward first-party data," said Bart Heilbron, CEO and co-founder of BlueConic.

"Companies in virtually every industry are undergoing a transformation to establish mutual, value exchange-based relationships with customers as the driver of their growth. But they also need to build trusted partnerships with other businesses, such as between CPG and retailers, to create privacy-compliant data co-ops for advertising measurement purposes. Our data clean room solution will ensure our customers can continue to make use of and build upon their valuable, consented first-party data."

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

