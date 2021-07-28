Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company, announced today that its wholly-owed subsidiary, Delivra Inc., has granted Valens Agritech Ltd ("Valens"), wholly-owned subsidiary of The Valens Company, a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, an exclusive two-year licence ("Licence") to manufacture, distribute and sell infused LivRelief branded topicals in Canada.

The Company's LivRelief CBD cream was the top-selling SKU in the Infused Topicals category in Ontario for the four-month period ended June 2021, by dollars sold, based upon OCS Sales Data. In addition, for the same period, the Company's LivRelief brand captured approximately 27% market share within the Infused Topicals category in Ontario based upon sales revenue. 1

"We are very pleased to partner with The Valens Company after a rigorous and strategic selection process of possible manufacturers and distributors in Canada," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "Our partnership with The Valens Company will accelerate national and global growth opportunities. Our innovative infused topical with its effective and differentiated delivery system has resonated very well with consumers and established itself as a leader in the Infused Topicals category. We are looking forward to partnering with The Valens Company, a leading expert in the cannabis space with a superior customer service approach, to advance the manufacturing of this product and its future extensions. We will utilize our experience in marketing and distribution to assist in the promotion of the brand and to increase the awareness of cannabis-infused topicals across Canada."

"The LivRelief cannabis-infused topical brand has established itself as a premium and reliable provider of cannabis-infused topicals with a leading-edge proprietary transdermal delivery system that took years of research, innovation, and dedication to develop," said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Chair of The Valens Company. "We are proud to manufacture these top-selling creams in partnership with Harvest One and provide both new and experienced consumers the comfort to engage with cannabis-infused topicals naturally. We will also leverage our best-in-class manufacturing capabilities to help Harvest One expand their LivRelief portfolio to include next-generation delivery formats, further strengthening our capabilities and offerings in the health and wellness vertical which is a key area of focus for Valens."

LivRelief cannabis infused products are available nationally through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers as well as in cannabis stores throughout Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

LivRelief infused topicals are currently available in three unique SKUs - a CBD-only formulation containing 250mgs of CBD, a 1:1 format formulation containing 125mgs of THC and 125mgs of CBD, and an extra strength CBD topical cream containing 750mgs of CBD.





About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis infused CPG leader that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on sleep and pain. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on cannabis infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates two subsidiaries; Dream Water Global and LivRelief. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a leading manufacturer of cannabis products with a mission to bring the benefits of cannabis to the world. The Company provides proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to best-in-class product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The Valens Company's high-quality products are formulated for the medical, health and wellness, and recreational consumer segments, and are offered across all cannabis product categories with a focus on quality and innovation. The Company also manufactures, distributes, and sells a wide range of CBD products in the United States through its subsidiary Green Roads, and distributes medicinal cannabis products to Australia through its subsidiary Valens Australia. In partnership with brand houses, consumer packaged goods companies and licensed cannabis producers around the globe, the Company continues to grow its diverse product portfolio in alignment with evolving cannabis consumer preferences in key markets. Through Valens Labs, the Company is setting the standard in cannabis testing and research and development with Canada's only ISO17025 accredited analytical services lab, named The Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science by partner and scientific world leader Thermo Fisher Scientific. Discover more on The Valens Company at http://www.thevalenscompany.com.

