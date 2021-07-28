

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Moody's Corp. (MCO) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the robust first half performance.



For fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings in a range of $10.95 to $11.25 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $11.55 to $11.85 per share on projected revenue growth in the low-double-digit percent range.



Previously, the company projected earnings in the range of $10.40 to $10.70 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $11.00 to $11.30 per share on revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent range.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.52 per share on revenue growth of 8.9 percent to $5.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On Tuesday, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share of MCO Common Stock, payable on September 10, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021.



