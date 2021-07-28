Happiest Minds wins Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award 2021

BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a digital transformation and IT solutions company today announced winning the coveted Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award for the year 2021. The Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award recognises the best management practices for accelerating organisational improvement.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. This year, over 311 responses were carefully scrutinized and 146 applications were shortlisted for final selection through a 3-tier assessment process. The quality of shortlisted entries evidenced the amount of commitment to strive for excellence and desire to maintain high level of quality to achieve world-class status. A distinguished jury made the final selection. Happiest Minds is a winner of the Golden Peacock Business Excellence Awards 2021 for the IT industry.

Joseph Anantharaju, Exec. Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "Happiest Minds has a comprehensive quality policy in place built on a well-thought quality management system framework derived from business imperatives, technology changes, company strategy and customer feedback. This combined with our commitment to excellence helps us score high on business excellence considerations and we are excited and grateful for this coveted win."

Venkatraman Narayan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "At Happiest Minds, our endeavour is to enable digital technology-led business excellence for our clients. Our distinct Mindful approach towards our people, customers and community makes us stand apart and deliver the best. We are honoured to receive this accolade from the Institute of Directors."

The awards jury was chaired by Hon'ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, with other distinguished members which included Mr. Shekhar Dutt, IAS (Retd.), Lt. Gen. Surinder Nath (Retd.), Dr. Vivek K. Agnihotri, IAS (Retd.), Mr. Dhanendra Kumar, IAS (Retd.), Mr. Anurag Goel, IAS (Retd.), Dr. Aruna Sharma, IAS (Retd.), Dr. R. K. Somany, Dr. Uddesh Kohli and Mr. Pradeep Chaturvedi.

The Golden Peacock Award Winners will be recognised and felicitated virtually through a specially organised 'Golden Peacock Awards Ceremony', scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in the presence of distinguished gathering of business leaders and participants from across the globe. More information on the Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award can be found here.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics / drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified Company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

