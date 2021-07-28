NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

Date of Release 28thJuly 2021



Name NAV per share (Pence Per Share) ISIN NAVDATE Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. 263.59 GG00B933LL68



27th July 2021

Commentary:

As at 27thJuly 2021, the Company's net assets were £182.69 million.

Dividends:

As noted in the Admission Document, dividends from Korean preferred shares are not accounted for or accrued in the NAV until dividends are received by the Company. Recent changes to dividend policies of certain companies owned by the fund, such as increasing dividend levels or more frequent dividend payouts, may make it more difficult to accurately estimate dividend amounts in a given period prior to that dividend being received by the Company. As a result of the foregoing, the NAV published above may not reflect all income contractually due to the Company as at the stated NAV date. The Company estimates that issuers in the Company's portfolio have declared dividends that would add approximately 0.28 pence per share to the NAV, but this amount has not yet been received, so they are not included in the above NAV. Please refer to the Admission Document for more information regarding the announcement and payment of Korean dividends.

