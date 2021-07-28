Stats Perform Acquires 13 Strides, offering a powerful Fan Engagement solution that combines engaging visuals and sports data

CHICAGO and LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and artificial intelligence, confirmed the acquisition of 13 Strides, the visual content studio for sports.

The move is part of Stats Perform's strategic focus on fan engagement and helping clients succeed in a highly competitive sports media market. The challenge for many teams, leagues, and media is capturing and engaging the attention of fans across multiple mediums, including social media, broadcast, stadium screens, or scoreboards. Visualizations combined with data and insights are critical to success, however, creating those graphics and integrating them with data is not an easy task. The goal of the 13 Strides products is to empower clients to produce these graphics in just minutes. By adding the 13 Strides products to the Stats Perform portfolio, clients will now have access to these powerful tools, in addition to the richest sports data and most advanced AI.

"Imagine the power of combining the world's best repository of sports data, and the most advanced AI, with this simple and fast way to create engaging graphics," said Carl Mergele, Stats Perform, CEO. "That's why we are so excited to welcome 13 Strides to our organization. With their expertise in fan engagement and our data and AI, we can empower our clients with the solutions they need to truly delight their fans."

Since 2006, 13 Strides has been a trusted partner of media companies, sports leagues, teams, and brands, empowering a wide range of clients with the ability to create stunning visual content.

"Our passion has always been around the visual power of sport, and so this opportunity to use data, and AI takes our ambitions to a completely new level," said 13 Strides' co-founder and CTO Kevin Allinson. "We are very excited to be joining Stats Perform and to be accelerating our roadmap into new technologies and sectors of sport."

The addition of 13 Strides' expertise and technology will be a perfect complement to Stats Perform's recently launched media platform, PressBox. Stats Perform's clients will now have direct access to create data and AI-infused graphics quickly, all within the PressBox platform. In addition, the enhanced graphics and visualizations available via 13 Strides will also augment the broader Stats Perform product set across all market segments.

Stats Perform the market leader in sports tech, providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks, and a more engaging broadcast, media, and fan experience.

