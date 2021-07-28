According to a new report, India's commercial and industrial sectors will increase their rooftop solar deployments by 47% year-on-year, with bifacials and large-size high-wattage modules offering cost-effective support for reducing electricity costs.India could add 1,875 megawatts (MW) of new rooftop solar capacity across the commercial and industrial segment in 2021, a 47% increase over the previous year, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research. As of 2020, India had deployed a rooftop solar capacity of 7,920 MW, with at ...

