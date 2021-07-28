Uplift Education Continues Partnership with Texas A&M University-Commerce

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Uplift Education's Road To College & Career (RTCC) announced today the renewal of their long-standing college partnership with Texas College A&M University-Commerce, and the signing ceremony to commemorate this past and present relationship. Thursday, July 29th at 1 p.m. for the virtual MOU signing will occur with Dr. Mark J. Rudin, President and CEO of A&M-Commerce, Dr. Remy Washington, Uplift's President, and various Uplift Education Road College & Career team members.

This partnership began in 2013 and since its inception, Uplift has had more than 1,900 scholars admitted to A&M-Commerce. This agreement ensures that every scholar at Uplift has an equal opportunity to access higher education no matter their socioeconomic background. Throughout the partnership, A&M-Commerce has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships and grants to Uplift scholars to provide financial support during their post-secondary journey. The Uplift RTCC Team provides persistent support for alumnae enrolled in college and in their early careers through targeted persistence and early career support. Uplift understands that exposure and financial aid are two major barriers that impact student access to higher education. Dr. Remy Washington, Uplift Education states that "this collaboration between the teams at Uplift Education and Texas A&M University-Commerce represents what is possible when professionals from all points of the K-16 continuum work together to increase access and success."

Each year, A&M-Commerce participates in Uplift's College and Career Fair and Junior to Undergrad Master Plan (JUMP) events. These events allow Uplift scholars the opportunity to connect with college admissions representatives from across the nation, attend sessions about the college search, college essays, career assessments, LGBTQ resources, health and wellness, how to navigate daily college life, how to secure financial assistance, what colleges truly look for in applications, and much more. Annually, A&M-Commerce supports Uplift Education by chartering scholars to their campus for their Mane Event Showcase to allow scholars to experience the university's campus and expose them to over 140+ degree plans.

This year, Uplift is increasing its collaboration with A&M-Commerce by introducing Auto-Admit Days in the spring and fall which offer automatic/expedited admissions to graduating seniors who meet admissions criteria.

The Road To College & Career (RTCC) program at Uplift Education works to support Uplift's scholars and families as they prepare to reach their full potential in the global marketplace. The RTCC program supports the overarching goals of Uplift Education: (1) 70% of Uplift graduates will earn a college degree within six years of graduation and (2) 90% of Uplift graduates will earn an economically viable post-secondary credential and career pathway. The RTCC team accomplishes these goals in six ways: 1) RTCC Campus Offices 2) Career Exploration & Experience 3) Family Involvement 4) Stop Out Support 5) Alumni Career Office 6) Persistence Support.

Currently, 73% of Uplift graduates are enrolled in college or have already obtained a bachelor's degree. The Road To College & Career team is committed to deepening relationships with families and providing the information and tools families need to support their child's high school education and college and career choices. Uplift partners with families to navigate various college and career journeys such as an IB education, connecting college to career, and how a college education provides social and economic mobility. Uplift is dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for students, regardless of their ethnic or socioeconomic backgrounds, by providing equitable access to high quality education, and programs and experiences that empower scholars to reach their highest potential. Uplift's unique Road To College & Career program is unparalleled in how it prepares its scholars for life after high school.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K-12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college.

