BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 28
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andrew Robson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each (shares)
GB00B0N8MF98
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|n/a (single transaction - see above)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-07-28
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
