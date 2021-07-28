Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 2.13p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021.

This dividend will be paid on 27 August 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 6 August 2021. The ex dividend date is 5 August 2021.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

28 July 2021