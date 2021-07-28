Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 28
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Dividend Announcement
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 2.13p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2021.
This dividend will be paid on 27 August 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 6 August 2021. The ex dividend date is 5 August 2021.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Tel 0131 220 0733
28 July 2021
