Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that it has filed today its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021 with the Autorité des marchés financiers

It is available on the company's website www.carrefour.com (section Regulated information 2021 Half-Year Financial Report).

This Half-Year Financial Report consists on the business review for the six-month period that ended June 30, 2021, the summary consolidated financial statements for the six-month period that ended June 30, 2021, the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-yearly financial information and the statement of the persons responsible.

