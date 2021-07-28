- (PLX AI) - Elis half year EBIT EUR 131.1 million.
- • Outlook FY free cash flow EUR 200-230 million
|17:46
|Elis Half Year EBITDA EUR 458.7 Million
(PLX AI) - Elis half year EBIT EUR 131.1 million.• Outlook FY free cash flow EUR 200-230 million
|17:46
|Elis: 2021 half-year results
|ELIS SA
|15,250
|0,00 %