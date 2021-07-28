Anzeige
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Frankfurt
28.07.21
08:02 Uhr
42,405 Euro
-0,835
-1,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.07.2021 | 17:52
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, July 28

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

28 July 2021

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company") announces the allotment of 28,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each, pursuant to its placing programme, at a price of 3693.75 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%. The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 27 July 2021 was 3657.90 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 695,000 shares under its block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 65,292,755 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights. No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 65,292,755 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 008 4913

© 2021 PR Newswire
