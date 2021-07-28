DJ BILENDI: Very strong revenue growth in Q2 2021: +43.9% - H1 2021 growth: +27.0%

Q1 Q2 H1 In MEUR. (unaudited) 2020 2021(1) Var 2020 2021(1) Var 2020 2021(1) Var France 1.9 2.3 +25.3% 1.8 2.4 +38.9% 3.6 4.8 +31.9% International 6.1 6.5 +7.4% 5.4 7.9 +45.5% 11.5 14.4 +25.4% Total 7.9 8.8 +11.6% 7.2 10.3 +43.9% 15.1 19.2 +27.0%

In the second quarter of 2021, Bilendi recorded revenues of EUR10.3 million, an exceptionally strong increase of +43.9% (+42.6% organically(1) and at constant exchange rates), thus recording a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

All geographical areas have delivered a strong increase in their activity: - France (23% of total revenue): posted a further sustained increase in revenue of +38.9% in the second quarter of

2021, confirming the growth trajectory recorded since the second half of 2020; - International (77% of total revenue): activity continues to accelerate with a revenue increase of +45.5% in the

second quarter of 2021.

Despite the lockdown measures that continue in several countries, the trend in Europe of a sustained recovery observed in the 1st quarter, is confirmed this quarter with all 12 of Bilendi's European offices showing growth rates of more than +30% over the period.

Over the 1st half of the year, Bilendi recorded consolidated revenues of EUR19.2 million, an increase of +27.0% (+26.3% organically and at constant exchange([1]) rates). In an increasingly technological and complex environment, this excellent performance demonstrates the consistency and sustainability of Bilendi's model based on technology and data, to enable partners to have the best tools at their disposal to measure and to take the most informed decisions.

This exceptional performance must be analysed in the context of the results for the 1st half of 2020 which had been relatively unaffected by the Covid health crisis (-2%). Compared to the 1st half of 2019, the growth in the 1st half of 2021 amounts to +24.4%.

Sustained growth expected in the 2nd half of 2021 and 2023 targets reiterated

In view of the strong commercial momentum observed in the 1st half of the year, Bilendi continues to anticipate a trend of activity that will remain strong for the second half of the year. In this context, the Group reaffirms its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic growth, targeted acquisitions and the ambition to reach by 2023 a turnover of EUR 50 million and an EBITDA of 20 to 25% of revenue, i.e., between EUR 10 million and EUR 12.5 million

Next publication: H1 2021 results, Monday, 4th October 2021

About Bilendi

At a time when the amounts, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicentre of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco. The group also has business activities in Austria and Norway. In 2020, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 34.1 million. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code. ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

