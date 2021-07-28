

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Digital camera maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of 61.15 billion Japanese yen or $550.89 million, compared to last year's loss of 8.84 billion yen.



On a per share basis, earnings were 58.46 Yen or $0.53, compared to loss per share of 8.45 yen last year.



Operating profit was 77.27 billion Yen or $696.12 million, compared to a loss of 17.76 billion Yen last.



Second-quarter net sales jumped 31 percent to 881.93 billion Yen or $7.95 billion, compared to last year's revenues of 673.32 billion yen.



As for the second quarter, unit sales of office MFDs and equipment for the production printing market were above those of the same period of the previous year. Sales of services and consumables also increased due to a recovery of corporate activity.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2021, Canon now expects attributable net income of 201.0 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 141.2 percent, and sales of 3.60 trillion yen, up 13.9 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

